NATO plans to increase presence in Iraq

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ NATO will increase its presence in Iraq.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, noting that a NATO training mission will be sent there.

"In response to a request from the Iraqi government and the Global Coalition, I expect we will agree to begin planning for a NATO training mission in Iraq. This will put our presence on a firmer footing," NATO chief said.

It is expected that the launch of the mission will be announced at the alliance summit in July.

"We plan to increase the presence of NATO, but we do not plan a combat mission," he added.