NATO Parliamentary Assembly's 63rd Annual Session kicks off

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ The NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s 63rd Annual Session starts today, October 6, in Bucharest, Romania.

Report’s Eastern European bureau informs, at two-day sessions NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s five Committees: Political, Defence and Security, Science and Technology, Civil Dimension of Security, and Economics and Security will assess Political and Security Developments in the Black Sea, War and humanitarian aspects in Syria and Iraq, Ballistic missile defense and NATO-EU cooperation, the state of the European defense industry base, Food and water security in the Middle East and North Africa and other issues.

The plenary session of the session will be held on October 9. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will also attend the meeting. Finally, the final resolution of the plenary session will be adopted.

Azerbaijan will be represented by chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations Siyavush Novruzov, MPs Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Gudrat Hasanguliyev and Kamran Bayramov.