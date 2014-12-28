NATO marks transition to new Afghanistan mission

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Nato has formally ended its 13-year combat mission in Afghanistan - heralding the start of a new phase of support for local Afghan troops.

Commanders lowered the flag during a ceremony in Kabul - raising the flag of the new mission named Resolute Support.

"We have lifted the Afghan people out of the darkness of despair and given them hope for the future," mission commander Gen John Campbell said.

Report informs referring to BBC, Nato's Afghan deployment began after the 9/11 attacks against the US.

From 1 January the alliance's role will shift to a mainly training and support mission for the Afghan army.

Sunday's ceremony was low-key - held inside a gymnasium at the alliance headquarters away from the public.

A military band played as the flag of the International Security and Assistance Force (Isaf) was lowered in the presence of senior military personnel from both sides.