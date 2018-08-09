 Top
    NATO jet accidentally fired missile over Estonia

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ In Järvamaa forest of Eyacula district, where a missile fell, it was mistakenly released fighter of Spain air force , there was a fire, Report informs citing the Газета.Ru.

    According to the representative of the country's Defense Forces Aivo Vahemets, there was a fire in the search area, liquidation process is underway at present.

    He pointed out that access to the site of the missile had been temporarily restricted in order not to endanger outsiders.

