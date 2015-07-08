NATO exercises started in Georgia

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Official opening ceremony of military exercises Agile Spirit with five NATO member countries took place on Wednesday in Vaziani - military base, located 25 kilometers from Tbilisi, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of Georgian Armed Forces.

Together with the Georgian troops, as well 220 US Marines and Army representatives of Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia and Lithuania are participating in the exercises. The exercises have been developed as part of a package of measures the NATO-Georgia.