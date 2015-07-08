 Top
    Close photo mode

    NATO exercises started in Georgia

    The exercise was attended by up to 220 US marines

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Official opening ceremony of military exercises Agile Spirit with five NATO member countries took place on Wednesday in Vaziani - military base, located 25 kilometers from Tbilisi, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

    The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of Georgian Armed Forces.

    Together with the Georgian troops, as well 220 US Marines and Army representatives of Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia and Lithuania are participating in the exercises. The exercises have been developed as part of a package of measures the NATO-Georgia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi