 Top
    Close photo mode

    NATO doubled number of servicemen in Poland

    Currently, 400 military servicemen of alliance's 20 member countries are in the country

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ NATO doubled number of servicemen in Szczecin, Poland. Report informs citing BBC, the local press reported.

    Currently, 400 military servicemen of alliance's 20 member countries are in that city.

    The task of corps is the monitoring of the situation in Ukraine.

    An extra money will be allocated to the construction of a new barrack building and the installation of information system.

    At the beginning of 2014, Poland appealed to NATO with a request for the deployment of the servicemen in the country.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi