NATO doubled number of servicemen in Poland

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ NATO doubled number of servicemen in Szczecin, Poland. Report informs citing BBC, the local press reported.

Currently, 400 military servicemen of alliance's 20 member countries are in that city.

The task of corps is the monitoring of the situation in Ukraine.

An extra money will be allocated to the construction of a new barrack building and the installation of information system.

At the beginning of 2014, Poland appealed to NATO with a request for the deployment of the servicemen in the country.