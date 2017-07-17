 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia 24: NATO coalition strikes Afghan school - UPDATED

    'NATO Air Forces strike school in Kunduz province in north-east of Afghanistan'

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The NATO Air Forces have struck a school in Kunduz province in the north-east of Afghanistan, Report informs referring to Russia 24.

    According to report, the building has almost been destroyed. There are no casualties, as there are no lessons on Saturdays. However, the missile debris has damaged the nearby houses injuring three children. Moreover, 13 nearby stores have been destroyed.

    ***

    NATO representatives in their turn refuted the incident .

    "Taliban allegations of U.S. air strikes on a school in Kunduz Province are false. While U.S. forces conducted strikes in Kunduz last night, according to Afghan officials the damage to the school was caused by a kitchen fire. A review of gun camera footage confirms the area where the strikes occurred was clear of civilians at the time. The strikes destroyed Taliban fighting positions and emplaned IEDs.", the NATO representatives have stated.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi