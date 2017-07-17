Russia 24: NATO coalition strikes Afghan school - UPDATED

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The NATO Air Forces have struck a school in Kunduz province in the north-east of Afghanistan, Report informs referring to Russia 24.

According to report, the building has almost been destroyed. There are no casualties, as there are no lessons on Saturdays. However, the missile debris has damaged the nearby houses injuring three children. Moreover, 13 nearby stores have been destroyed.

***

NATO representatives in their turn refuted the incident .

"Taliban allegations of U.S. air strikes on a school in Kunduz Province are false. While U.S. forces conducted strikes in Kunduz last night, according to Afghan officials the damage to the school was caused by a kitchen fire. A review of gun camera footage confirms the area where the strikes occurred was clear of civilians at the time. The strikes destroyed Taliban fighting positions and emplaned IEDs.", the NATO representatives have stated.