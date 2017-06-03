 Top
    Close photo mode

    NATO begins large-scale exercises in Latvia

    Exercises will be attended by more than 2 thousand troops

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ NATO international military exercises Saber Strike 2017 began in Latvia.

    Report informs citing the TASS, over 2,000 troops from Italy, Norway, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Poland, Slovakia and the United States will participate in exercises.

    Ceremony of the beginning of exercises with participation of Latvian national armed forces commanderLeonidas Kalnins began at the military training ground in Adazi.

    The exercises end on June 15.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi