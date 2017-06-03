NATO begins large-scale exercises in Latvia

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ NATO international military exercises Saber Strike 2017 began in Latvia.

Report informs citing the TASS, over 2,000 troops from Italy, Norway, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Poland, Slovakia and the United States will participate in exercises.

Ceremony of the beginning of exercises with participation of Latvian national armed forces commanderLeonidas Kalnins began at the military training ground in Adazi.

The exercises end on June 15.