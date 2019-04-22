Group behind Sri Lanka terrorist attacks unveiled

The explosions that occurred in Sri Lanka on April 21 were organized by terrorist group National Thowheed Jamaat, Haber 7 reports citing the Sri Lankan government.

A curfew was introduced in the capital Colombo and April 23 was declared a mourning day in the country.

Seven suicide bombers committed terrorist acts in churches and hotels in Colombo on April 21. Police reported that 290 people were killed and more than 500 were injured as a result of the attacks.

National Thowheed Jamaat is an armed organization operating in Iraq and Jordan.