Speaker of the House of Representatives accuses Trump of bribery

Testimony of witnesses in the US House of Representatives confirmed allegations against the US President of bribery, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said, Report informs citing the Deutsche Welle.

Using her most aggressive language yet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused Trump of committing “bribery” by seeking to use U.S. military aid as leverage to pressure the Ukrainian government to conduct investigations that could politically benefit the president.

The devastating testimony given by US Charge d'affaires in Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of state for Europen and Eurasian Affairs George Kent corroborated evidence of bribery uncovered in the inquiry and that the president abused power and violated his oath by threatening to withhold military aid and a White House meeting in exchange for an investigation into his political rival,”

Pelosi’s move to cite a specific constitutional offense and move away from using the lawyerly Latin term “quid pro quo” to describe the president’s actions came as a second official from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv was revealed to have overheard Trump discussing political “investigations” in a July 26 phone call with Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union who served as a key liaison between the White House and Ukraine’s fledgling government.

A political scandal in the US broke out in connection with a telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, which took place on July 25. During the conversation, the head of the White house, according to media reports, tried to force Kiev to launch an investigation into Trump's potential rival in the presidential election in November 2020-Joe Biden, as well as his son hunter.