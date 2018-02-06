Named requirements for Balkan countries to enter EU

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The countries of the Western Balkans claiming to join the European Union will not be able to join union, until Slovenia and Croatia resolve the border problem.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker said.

"Against the backdrop of this problem, the accession of new countries to the Western Balkans (in the EU) can not happen until the dispute over the border is resolved," he said, addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"Croatia and Slovenia should show responsibility, the problem should be resolved before the accession of new countries," Juncker added.

Notably, Slovenia and Croatia claim the same territories in the Piran Bay of the Adriatic Sea.

Notably, Balkan countries candidates for EU membership are Albania, Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro, with Serbia already starting from 2014 and Montenegro (since 2012) already negotiating accession. Bosnia and Herzegovina are waiting for status of candidates from February 2016.