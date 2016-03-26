Najim Laachraoui, Paris attack suspect, rather like Belgium suicide bomber

Fearing that terrorists could be plotting fresh assaults, French and Belgian police have intensified their manhunt for a newly identified suspect linked to November's Paris attacks.

Najim Laachraoui, 24, is the latest suspect authorities have pinpointed in a web they say they're still trying to unravel, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Laachraoui's DNA was found in houses in southern Belgium and Brussels that the terrorists behind the attacks used, the Belgian prosecutor's office said Monday. Laachraoui traveled to Syria in February 2013, the office's statement said.

He also allegedly traveled to Budapest, Hungary, in September with Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam, who was arrested in a gunbattle Friday in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek.

Since Abdeslam's capture, officials have said he was ready to carry out future attacks and supported by a wide network of associates, warning of the possibility of a new wave of ISIS terrorists preparing to carry out further strikes.

Laachraoui, who also has used the alias Soufiane Kayal, is considered dangerous and should not be approached, authorities said.

Notably, appeared a photo to show the German Chancellor with the Paris Bomb-Maker and Brussels attacker – who posed as a refugee at the time of the photograph.

The resemblance to the bomber is striking. He was filmed by surveillance cameras at Brussels Airport “Zaventem” shortly before the terrorist attack on Tuesday.

24-year-old Najim Laachraoui was the bomber pictured on the left of a surveillance camera image captured before the twin blasts rocked the departures area on Tuesday.