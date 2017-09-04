Myanmar refuses UN in assistance to northern Rakhine residents

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Myanmar has refused all the UN agencies rendering assistance to provide vital food, water and medication supply for thousands of residents in the north of Rakhine state in Myanmar.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

As the office of the UN resident coordinator in Myanmar said, the supplies were stopped due to the security concerns and restrictions of the government towards trips to the places that make the delivery impossible. It is assumed in the office that the government does not issue permission for carrying out these works.

“The UN is in a close contact with the authorities to ensure the resumption of humanitarian operations as soon as possible,” the office reported.

Supply is carried out in other parts of the state as well.