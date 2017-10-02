Myanmar offers to return hundreds of Rohingya refugees

© REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Myanmar proposed to return hundreds of Rohingya Muslim refugees, which fled to Bangladesh in recent times.

Report informs citing the AFP, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood said on results of the meeting with Myanmar state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

“The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere. The two sides have agreed to a proposal to set up a joint working group to coordinate the repatriation process”, the FM said adding that return period not specified.

Also, he noted that UN will not take part in the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims.