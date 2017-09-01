Myanmar army reported deaths of nearly 400 people during clashes between government forces and Rohingya Muslims

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Myanmar army reported death of nearly 400 people during clashes between government forces and Rohingya Muslims, which began a week ago.
Report informs citing RIA Novosti, clashes between the sides continue to this day. Earlier, 100 dead were reported.
A statement by Myanmar army says that 90 clashes have occurred since August 25, during which 370 fighters were killed. The losses among the government forces were 15 people.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
