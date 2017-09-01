Myanmar army reported deaths of nearly 400 people during clashes between government forces and Rohingya Muslims

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Myanmar army reported death of nearly 400 people during clashes between government forces and Rohingya Muslims, which began a week ago.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, clashes between the sides continue to this day. Earlier, 100 dead were reported.

A statement by Myanmar army says that 90 clashes have occurred since August 25, during which 370 fighters were killed. The losses among the government forces were 15 people.