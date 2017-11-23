Myanmar and Bangladesh agree on repatriation of fled Muslim refugees

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Myanmar and Bangladesh sign agreement on repatriation of Rohingya refugees.

Report informs citing the Milliyet, according to document, Bangladesh government will send refugees to Myanmar.

Notably, on August 25, 2017, in the province of Arakan, north of Myanmar, a massacre started against Muslims. As a result of this measure, 613,000 Muslim refugees abandoned their native lands and took refuge in Bangladesh.

Notably, yesterday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called massacres of Muslims in Myanmar an “ethnic cleansing”.