Muslims rally against terrorism in Madrid city center

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Hundreds of Muslims held a rally in the center of Madrid, Spain, against terror attacks committed by radical Islamists in Barcelona and Cambrils.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the rally took place under the slogan of “They do not represent us, we are all against terrorism”.

Demonstrators honored the memory of the victims. They used slogans such as “We are all against terrorism and want peace!”, “Do not use our name!” and "Since when terrorism has a religion?”.

Demonstrators laid flowers to the square and lit candles.