Muslims in the U.S. to reach 8,1 mln in 2050

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Based on a new demographic projection, Pew Research Center senior religion analyst Besheer Mohamed now estimates there are 3.3 million Muslims in the U.S. - a number expected to reach over 8 million by 2050.

“Our projections suggest the U.S. Muslim population will grow faster than the Hindu population and much faster than the Jewish population in the coming decades. Indeed, even before 2040, Muslims are projected to become the second-largest religious group in the U.S., after Christians", Report informs referring to the Russian media, he said.

Just over half of the projected growth of the American Muslim population from 2010 to 2015 is due to immigration, the analyst says, adding, “The other main cause of Islam’s recent growth is natural increase. American Muslims tend to have more children than Americans of other religious faiths. Muslims also tend to be younger than the general public, so a larger share of Muslims will soon be at the point in their lives when people begin having children.”