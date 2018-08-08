Muslim woman first elected to US Congress

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Rashida Tlaib, American politician of Palestinian origin secured a place in the house of representatives of the United States Congress as a results of the preliminary vote in the state of Michigan and thereby became the first Muslim woman in this legislative body, Report informs citing the Interfax.

R. Tlaib won the elections as a candidate from the Democratic party, while independent candidates and candidates from the Republican party did not participate. This means that in the midterms, Tlaib will have no competitors and she is guaranteed to represent the state of Michigan in the house of representatives of Congress.

The midterm elections in the US are to be held in November 2018.