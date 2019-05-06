Murmansk announces three-day mourning for victims of Sheremetyevo emergency

The Murmansk region has declared mourning over the emergency at Superjet-100 aircraft in the Sheremetyevo, which yesterday night flew to Murmansk, however returned to the airport, made an emergency landing and caught fire.

"From today, a three-day mourning is announced on the territory of the Murmansk region," acting Governor of the Murmansk region Andrei Chibis told journalists.

According to him, the residents of the Murmansk region were identified among 41 victims of the plane crash.

Regional authorities also decide on delivery of bodies of the victims to their relatives.

"Certainly, it is necessary to visit the place of death and participate in operational and investigative activities," the acting Governor added.

According to the renewed data, 37 survived out of 78 people, who were on the board of Superjet-100 during the crash in Sheremetyevo