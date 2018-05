Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Bavaria hosts the 53rd Munich Conference on Security.

Report informs, participants of the conference ending on Sunday, February 19 will be more than 30 heads of states and governments, as well as over 80 defense and foreign ministers.

On February 16, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived on a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany to attend the 53rd Munich Security Conference.