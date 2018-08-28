Munich security conference establishes a prize named after McCain

© Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Munich security conference has established a prize named after American Senator John McCain, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"The conference decided to establish the John McCain annual award in memory of our close friend and longtime companion," the organization's spokesperson Johannes Schmid said in a statement.

According to the representative of the conference, the authors of dissertations of different scientific levels on the topics "especially close to the heart of John McCain" will be the applicants for the award. In particular, we are talking about transatlantic relations, parliamentary control over the armed forces and the moral responsibility of Western countries.

Notably, US Senator from Arizona John McCain died on August 26 at the age of 81 years. McCain struggled with an aggressive form of brain cancer for a year.