Mumbai building collapse takes 14 lives

The death toll from a building collapse in Mumbai rose to 14, while eight people have been rescued and hospitalized and two others were discharged after treatment, Mumbai police said Wednesday. Report informs citing the TASS that a four-story building collapsed in the Indian city of Mumbai yesterday. The reason was the powerful monsoon rains that flooded many parts of the city. Heavy equipment could not approach the scene of the accident due to narrow side streets.

All night rescuers and residents of the area excavated the house manually. Work on the site of the collapse continues.