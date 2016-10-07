 Top
    Helicopter crash in US leaves many people killed

    Investigation is underway

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Many people were killed in a helicopter crash in Lino Lakes, Minnesota. Report informs citing the ABC.

    The area is near Sunset Avenue and Main Street. Emergency crews were called to the scene.

    What the officers discovered, a helicopter crashed in the field," said Commander Paul Sommer, Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

    However, the police could not yet give precise data about number of casualties.

    Investigation is underway. 

