    Multiple explosions in Iraq killed 7, injured 31

    Terrorist attacks took place in different parts of the capital

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ 7 people were killed and 31 people injured in Baghdad blasts.

    Report informs citing the "Anadolu" agency, military car bomb blast occurred in Et-Taji district of the capital.

    As a result, 1 soldier killed, 4 injured.

    In addition, two people were killed, 8 injured in terrorist attack in the coffee shop in El-Gazaliyya district of Baghdad.

    Car bomb explosion in Medain district killed 1 person and two people were injured.

    In addition, 2 people were killed and 17 people were injured as a result of explosions in other parts of capital.

