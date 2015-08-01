MtGox Bitcoin chief Mark Karpeles arrested in Japan

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ apanese police have arrested the CEO of the failed company MtGox, which was once the world's biggest exchange of the virtual currency, Bitcoin, Report informs citing Russian media.

Mark Karpeles, 30, is being held in connection with the loss of bitcoins worth $387m (£247m, €351m) last February.

He is suspected of having accessed the exchange's computer system to falsify data on its outstanding balance. MtGox claimed it was caused by a bug but it later filed for bankruptcy.

Mr Karpeles, who was born in France, is suspected of benefiting to the tune of $1m (£640,000), the agency said. In March 2014, a month after filing for bankruptcy, MtGox said it had found 200,000 lost bitcoins.