Mosque vandalized in Canada

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre in Montreal's Pointe-Sainte-Charles neighbourhood, Canada was smashed.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, director of the mosque, Ashek Ahmad said.

    A window had been smashed with a heavy object.

    A. Ahmad said "But I also see the hate doesn't seem to end."

    Police says that the mosque had been egged and spray-painted with graffiti a few days ago.

    Investigation is underway.

    Notably, Canadian police accused French-Canadian student of opening fire on a Quebec City mosque, charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

    27-year-old Canadian citizen Alexandre Bissonnette shoot Quebec mosque on January 31 this year, which killed six, injured 19. 

