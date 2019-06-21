 Top

Mosque attack in Baghdad leaves at least 10 dead - VIDEO

Ten people died and 30 more were wounded after an explosion at mosque in eastern Baghdad, Report informs citing the Russian media.

The explosion occurred in the Baladiyat neighbourhood. A senior police source said that either a suicide belt or improvised explosive device had been used in the attack, for which there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The source said the death toll was expected to rise with many of those wounded in serious condition.

