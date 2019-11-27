Moscow to host first exhibition of Karabakh horses

International equestrian exhibition Equiros 2019 will be held at the Sokolniki Exhibition and Convention Centre, Moscow starting on 28th November till December 1.

Russian bureau of Report informs that the rare breeds of the Karabakh horses, which are the real pride of Azerbaijan, will be presented here for the first time.

The exhibition will last four days and will make visitors plunge not only into the world of beauty and nobility of equestrian sport, but also into the atmosphere of true traditions and culture of Azerbaijan.

Visitors will learn a lot about the Karabakh horses and take a memory photo.

Notably, about 300 horses will participate in the exhibition.