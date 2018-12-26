Russian MFA: Control over US-held Syrian lands should be given to Syria

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Following Washington’s troops pull-out from Syria, control over US-held Syrian territories should be given to Syrian government," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Report informs that she was speaking at a briefing held on December 26.

"Control over Syrian areas held by the United States should be handed to the Syrian government," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said further noting that there was no information yet about any relevant contacts between Washington and Damascus.

"The question emerges — who will receive control over the US-held Syrian territories? Obviously, in accordance with international law and taking into consideration what Syria and its people have been through, it should be the Syrian government. However, at present, we have no data on any contact between Washington and Damascus on this matter," the spokeswoman said.

Notably, Turkey wants the US-backed terrorist PKK / YPG-PYD group to leave the eastern Euphrates. Along with terrorists, there are US military forces in the area.

On December 19 Donald Trump signed a declaration on withdrawal of US troops and military hardware from Syria. Since the date of signing the document, US has transported their military hardware to Iraq by TIR.