Moscow and London agree on restoration of diplomatic presence

© РИА "Новости" https://report.az/storage/news/4282d93f75bb0ec20f688c39dc4b7b27/f5d7f480-1b53-4fef-b59c-7c272b2fdd54_292.jpg

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ After mutual deportations of diplomats, Moscow and London have reached an agreement to restore their diplomatic missions partially, Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Alexander Yakovenko said appearing on the state television network Rossiya 24.

"We have reached fundamental agreements that the diplomatic presence will be restored both in Moscow and in London roughly in January. I am not sure whether it will concern all employees, but at least half of the Embassy will be restored," said Mr. Yakovenko.

In March 2018, Russia and Great Britain each expelled 23 diplomats from their countries, following the nerve-agent attack in Salisbury, England, against Sergey Skripal and his daughter. London accuses Russian spies of carrying out the attack, in violation of international laws. Russia strongly denied the accusations.