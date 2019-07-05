 Top

Mortar attacks kill 40 civilians in Afghanistan
At least 40 civilians have been confirmed dead as the mortar attacks from militants struck residential areas and a bazaar in Khawja Sabzposh district of the northern Faryab province on Friday, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti. In Afghanistan, there is a confrontation between government forces and militants of the radical Taliban movement, which previously captured a large area in rural areas of the country and launched an offensive against major cities. Afghanistan’s National Defense and Security Forces conduct joint counter-terrorism operations throughout the country.

