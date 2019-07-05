Mortar attacks kill 40 civilians in Afghanistan

At least 40 civilians have been confirmed dead as the mortar attacks from militants struck residential areas and a bazaar in Khawja Sabzposh district of the northern Faryab province on Friday, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti. In Afghanistan, there is a confrontation between government forces and militants of the radical Taliban movement, which previously captured a large area in rural areas of the country and launched an offensive against major cities. Afghanistan’s National Defense and Security Forces conduct joint counter-terrorism operations throughout the country.
Mortar attacks kill 40 civilians in AfghanistanMortar attacks kill 40 civilians in Afghanistan Report informs citing the RIA Novosti
https://report.az/storage/news/d51c9683450552c32229610a4b1d8ff5/f09739f6-7a71-4fe2-b1dd-9facfd2656ad_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Two die and dozens are injured in theme park ride accident in India 15 July, 2019 / 18:03
- Afghanistan air strikes: Over 35 people died 15 July, 2019 / 17:39
- Press: Trump intends to dismiss the US Secretary of Commerce before the end of summer 15 July, 2019 / 17:30
- Explosion hits military warehouse in Israel 15 July, 2019 / 14:28
- U.S. companies may soon get OK to sell Huawei goods 15 July, 2019 / 13:00
- Nepal floods: At least 32 dead, 12 injured, 17 missing 13 July, 2019 / 17:40
- Storm Barry left nearly 50,000 people without power in Louisiana 13 July, 2019 / 15:47
- Unknown attacked hotel in Afghanistan 13 July, 2019 / 14:53
- India: Assam flood situation worsens, 6 dead 13 July, 2019 / 12:23
- Building of TV channel was shot from grenade launcher - VIDEO 13 July, 2019 / 11:26
News DepartmentNews Author