Moroccan security services knew about Berlin attacker Anis Amri

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Moroccan secret services warned German security services about danger of citizen Anis Amri, suspected in committing terrorist attack in Berlin on December 19.

Report informs citing Mondafrique, several months before the incident, security services in Morocco warned their German colleagues over Amri's belonging to the radical groups. At the same time, report about Anis Amri sent to the German secret services in September-October 2016.

Notably, on December 19 a man in a truck crashed into a crowd of people gathered at Christmas market in Breitscheidplatz, Berlin. As a result, 12 people were killed and about 50 injured.

Refugee from Tunisia Anis Amri linked with ISIS suspected in the terror attack.