Poll: More than half of Americans oppose Trump's impeachment

Less than half of Americans believe that President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Report informs citing the Interfax that this is evidenced by materials on the results of the sociological study Gallup.

According to the results of this survey, the idea of Trump's impeachment was supported by 45% of respondents, while 53% opposed it.

The results are divided along partisan lines, with 7 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents and 81 percent of Democrats saying Trump should be impeached.

Trump’s overall favorability rating sits at 41 percent in the poll, staying within the low-to-mid-40s range it has been in for most of his presidency.

Notably, the poll comes as House Democrats are engulfed in an intraparty dispute over whether to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Notably, last year's survey also revealed that less than half of Americans are in favor of impeachment of the president.