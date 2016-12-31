More than eight thousand people will take part in Trump's inaugural parade

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ More than 8,000 people representing 40 organizations including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders and veterans groups are expected to participate in Trump's inaugural parade Jan. 20.

The parade will be attended by all five branches of the armed forces of the USA - the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard - and employees of various emergency and rescue services, including the Police and firefighters from across the country.

In total, inaugural festivities will includefive days of traditional events, including several dinners, a concert and three inaugural balls. Trump will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and attend a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial Jan. 19. He will attend a national prayer service at Washington’s National Cathedral Jan. 21.

New US Vice President Michael Pence will take the oath first.

