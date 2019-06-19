More than 90 thousand people killed in Yemen since 2015

About 91.6 thousand people have been victims of the war in Yemen since 2015.

Report informs citing the Associated Press that it is reflected in the report of Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).

These new data capture the beginning of the international intervention into the country’s civil war, with the launch of the joint military operation led by Saudi Arabia that March. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition and its allies are responsible for over 8,000 of the approximately 11,700 fatalities reported in connection with direct targeting of civilians in Yemen.

The report notes that, 11,900 people were killed in 2019. However, 2018 was the bloodiest year for the conflict in Yemen, which claimed the lives of about 30.8 thousand people.

It is noted that these data do not include people who have died from humanitarian disasters caused by conflict, such as hunger.