Over 800 ths people applied for refugee status in Europe this year

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ More than 800 thousand People had applied for refugee status in Europe this year, which is twice more than last year. Report informs referring to TASS, such data revealed by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"The total number of applications for refugee status in 38 European countries on average this year, ranging from 60 to 115 thousand per month. Last year, from January to August in Europe 397 thousand people needed asylum, in the same period this year 834 thousand people have already approached to the authorities of European countries with a similar requirement", UNHCR informed.

Majority of those who want to get refugee status in the most developed countries of the European Union are citizens of Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.