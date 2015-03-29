More than 70 women from Germany went to war on side of ISIS

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ For more than 70 women went from Germany to Syria and Iraq to join to extremist groups there.Report informs citing the Tass it is said by the head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BFF, counterintelligence Germany), Hans-Georg Maassen.

According to him, nearly 40% of these women - younger than 25 years, among them there are also nine minors.

Maassen said that IG increasingly directs its propaganda effect on women. According to him, the members of the IG purposefully contact with young girls and encourage them to travel to hot spots.In social networks, there are even blogs with romantic descriptions of their life there, said the head of the BFF.

Total, according to the German counter-intelligence, the number of Islamists from Germany who went to fight in Syria and Iraq on the side of extremist groups is about 650 people.