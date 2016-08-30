Over 70 mass graves of ISIS victims found in Syria and Iraq

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ More than 70 mass graves of victims of the terrorist group ISIS found in Syria and Iraq. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it was stated in the investigation by Associated Press.

"In an exclusive interview, photo and investigation AP confirms the detection of 72 mass graves left by the ISIS extremists. There is a chance that more graves will be found as IG will retreat", said in the investigation.

According to the agency, 17 mass graves found in one of which there are hundreds of people buried. Notably, it is impossible to discover16 of such graves on the territory of Iraq: they are located in a very dangerous places to unearth them.

According to the official data, still, even the known victims buried are staggering - from 5,200 to more than 15,000.