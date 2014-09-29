​More than 60 people suffered from the volcano eruption in Japan

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people suffered from the eruption of the Ontake volcano in Japan has reached 63. Report informs citing the Kiodo agency, this was stated by the authorities of Gifu and Nakano prefectures.

The eruption of volcano (altitude 3067 meters) on the border of the Nagano and Gifu Japanese prefectures happened in the morning, on 27 September. Main Meteorological Agency of Japan defined the third five-point scale level of danger. It is forbidden to approach the foot of the volcano and climb to the mountain.