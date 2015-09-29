Over 520 thousand migrants came to Europe in 2015

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ More than 522 000 134 migrants and refugees came to Europe in 2015 via Mediterranean. Report informs citing the Tass, it was said in Geneva, at the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Greece accepted most migrants and refugees - 388 324 people. 130 891 people arrived in Italy.In Greece, the majority were Syrians (175 375) and Afghans (50 177), Italy - Eritreans (30 708) and Nigerians (15 113).

According to IOM, on September 17, the number of migrants and refugees in Europe has increased by almost 49 thousand people. 2 892 people died at sea while trying to get to the Old World.