More than 500 hikers evacuated from Mt Rinjani, Indonesia

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ More than 500 hikers who were stranded on a mountain on the Indonesian island of Lombok after an earthquake have been safely evacuated.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The 6.4 magnitude quake on Sunday triggered landslides around Mount Rinjani, cutting off escape routes.

Most of the hikers and guides were able to walk down after a safe route was found for them but some were flown out by helicopter.

At least 16 people were killed in the quake and more than 330 were injured.

Rescuers continue to comb the area in search of people.