More than 50 people killed and wounded in blast in eastern Afghanistan

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ More than 50 people killed and wounded in the blast in the city of Asadabad in Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to media reports, the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber. More than ten people were killed.

The situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated markedly in recent months.The radical movement "Taliban" previously had overwhelmed a large area in the rural areas of the country, launched an offensive on major cities.

Also influence of the radical group "Islamic State." has increased on the territory of the country.