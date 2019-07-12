More than 400 thousand people injured in Indian flood zone

More than 400 thousand people were injured in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam due to floods caused by continuing thunderstorms since the end of last week, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

In total, 749 villages and 17 thousand hectares of agricultural land were flooded. Over the past days, 17 out of 27 districts of this Indian region have been affected by natural disasters. Because of the incessant rains, the water level in the rivers approached record levels.

Meanwhile, it is warned that heavy rainfall will continue in Assam at least two more days.