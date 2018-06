Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The security forces of Saudi Arabia have arrested 413 people on suspicion of involvement in the activities of ISIS in the past two months, Report informs citing Russian media.

According to sources, the security forces arrested 413 people of 19 nationalities, accused of terrorism and belonging to ISIS.

Most of them were arrested for the use of social networks for recruitment of Saudi nationals in the ranks of ISIS.