    More than 30 soldiers killed by Taliban attack in Afghanistan

    Militants attacked army unit in Puli Momand village of Dashti Archi district at midnight in North-East of the country

    Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ More than 30 Afghan army soldiers were killed and 20 were injured during the attack of militants of the radical movement "Taliban" in the border with Tajikistan district Dashti Archi of Kunduz province in the North-East of Afghanistan, Report informs citing the Interfax.

    Local media reported that militants attacked an army unit in the village of Puli Momand of Dashti Archi district at midnight, killing 32 soldiers and wounding 20. The militants took with them all the weapons and ammunition available in the location of the unit, equipment and munitions.

    The Afghan authorities have not yet commented on this information.

