More than 25 killed in two bombings in Baghdad

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ More than 25 people were killed and 60 wounded in two separate bombings on Thursday in Baghdad, one targeting a commercial street and the other an army checkpoint.

Report informs citing the Russian media, this information was said by the Iraqi police.

The attacks come as Iraqi forces are trying to dislodge Islamic State militants from Falluja, their stronghold just west of Baghdad.

A car packed with explosive blew up in a commercial street of Baghdad al-Jadeeda (New Baghdad), an eastern district of the capital, killing at least 15 people and wounding over 50, a police officer said.

A suicide car bomb also targeted a main army checkpoint in Taji, just north of Baghdad, killing seven soldiers and wounding more than 20 others, he said.