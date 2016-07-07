​More than 200 houses washed away by the river in Nepal

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ River Bhote Cauchy in Nepal burst its banks due to heavy rains in neighboring China, flood waters washed away at least 200 homes, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Sindupalchok and Tatopani became most affected by the disaster.

In addition, more than 200 homes destroyed and many more are at risk. The river flows destroyed the roadbed in some areas, as well as hydroelectric dam on the river.

Despite considerable damage, no casualties have been reported. Residents were able to leave their homes in time.