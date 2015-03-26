​More than 20 people killed in air strikes in the capital of Yemen

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ More than 20 people were killed and over 30 injured in a series of air strikes in the Persian Gulf in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. Report informs, this was broadcast by the Sputnik agency, citing sources in the structures of security and medical sources.

The North of the capital, the Binnie-Hawat district suffered from the airstrike.

According to sources, the majority of rockets were fired on homes located close to the airport. This action, according to them, led to so many victims.

Currently, security forces inspect other parts of the Yemeni capital, there is no data about the killed yet. The targets of aviation were a series of government agencies, including the Sanaa's International Airport.