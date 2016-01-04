​More than 20 people frozen to death in Poland for two days

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past two days more than 20 people have frozen to death in Poland, in some regions where the temperature falls below 20 degrees.

Report informs citing the Russian media, this information was provided by the Government Security Center.

"12 people has died today. We registered nine victims the day before," - said the representative of the Bozena Vysotsky center.

Hypothermia has killed 39 people in Poland since November 1, 2015.